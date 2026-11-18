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Kind courtesy Tanvi Chemburkar/Instagram





Skipping the predictable evening gown, Isha opted for an unreleased look from Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2027 collection. She wore a shrunken emerald-green cardigan featuring dimensional dusty-mauve floral chenille embroidery, bronze buttons and an asymmetrical scalloped hem.





Staying true to the runway styling, she wore it buttoned and slightly askew, giving the look an unconventional twist. The real surprise, however, was the textured turquoise midi skirt, which created a striking contrast against the deep green knit.





It's an interesting mix of colours, textures and proportions, and a reminder that high fashion doesn't always need a red-carpet gown to make a statement.





REDIFF GET AHEAD

Isha Ambani welcomed American designer Tory Burch to Mumbai with an intimate dinner at Antilia, and naturally, the fashion moment was worth a closer look!