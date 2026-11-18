12:02

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





Combined individual investors equity ownership in firms listed on the National Stock Exchange rose to a record 19.5 per cent at the end of September quarter (Q2FY27), as households continued to add to their exposure through direct stock holdings and mutual funds, according to data from NSE's India Ownership Tracker.



The combined non-promoter ownership of individuals, including indirect holdings via domestic MFs, rose 26 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to a new high with direct and indirect equity holdings at Rs 90.4 trillion.



Direct ownership by individuals went up for a second quarter, up 10 bps to 9.6 per cent of the market in September, taking their holdings to Rs 44.6 trillion.



This is 20 bps below the post-pandemic peak of 9.8 per cent in December 2024.



The rise in direct ownership was backed by net purchases in the secondary market. Investors bought equities worth Rs 42,700 crore in Q1FY27,a six quarter record, and net purchases of Rs 4,900 crore in Q2FY27.



Whereas, FPI ownership in NSE-listed firms fell 38 bps Q-o-Q to 14.7 per cent in September, a 21-year low, below 15 per cent for the first time in 17.5 years.



Total promoter ownership in such firms, rose to a seven-quarter high of 50.4 per cent in Q2FY27. 'The increase was led by higher private Indian and foreign promoter holdings, partly offset by a dip in government share,' the report noted.



-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard