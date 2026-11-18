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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com





-- REDIFF NEWS

Only 36% of organisations in India have managed to resolve AI agent security incidents within 24 hours, after 92% of organisations in the country experienced at least one in the last year.This finding is part of ServiceNow's report, Deployed but Ungoverned: The State of Agentic Security in India.Only 19% of organisations have assigned a dedicated person to manage AI agent security. Just 18% have a single platform to oversee all AI agents within their organisation. And only 30% automatically quarantine AI agents until they have passed security checks.While 51% have real-time monitoring for anomalous AI agent activity, 67% do not have automated response systems. Also, 37% found unknown AI agents running on their systems in the last year.Kulmeet Bawa, GVP and Managing Director for India and SAARC at ServiceNow, said that as AI agent adoption increases, companies need to improve their ability to monitor and manage them.