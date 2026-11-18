09:13

India is sitting on an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in its education system, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, warning that the country risks getting into serious trouble if it continues on the current economic path.



Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University in New Yor on Tuesday, the Congress leader said India's economic model "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised the government's initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India', claiming they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.



"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality of it. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.



Gandhi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday morning, was addressing hundreds of students and faculty members at the university.



Arguing that small and medium businesses and agriculture form the backbone of India's economy and are crucial for job creation, he said the country's manufacturing sector needed to be rebuilt.



"The spine of the economy is small and medium businesses, which are the job creation engine, and agriculture. That is fundamental in India and required," the politician said, adding that the "spine of the economy has been broken".



"You cannot give enough people jobs through services. It cannot be done. You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services. And we've just basically decided that we don't need manufacturing," Gandhi said.



He questioned the lack of private investment and alleged that only a handful of large business groups, including those of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, were expanding, while smaller businesses were struggling.



"Why is there no private investment in India? Why are the only people who are growing in India, businesses that are growing in India, called Adani and Ambani? Why is Tata literally being taken over by Mr Adani?"



Gandhi alleged that the economic architecture painstakingly built by the Congress party had been weakened and called for rebuilding it, saying India could not successfully develop without a strong manufacturing base.



"We cannot survive successfully without manufacturing; it just cannot be done," he said.