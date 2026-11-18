16:36

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has objected to the recently released film Ramayana, alleging that it distorts Maharshi Valmiki's epic, glorifies demon king Ravana and portrays Lord Ram and Lakshman contrary to their traditional depictions.



The organisation appealed to Hindus not to watch the film, claiming it promotes a "Communist agenda", and warned it would launch protests across the country if similar alleged distortions are found in the film's second part.



Nitesh Tiwari's recently released Ramayana Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.



In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, HJS Goa coordinator Manoj Solanki claimed several scenes in the film hurt Hindus' religious sentiments and questioned the filmmaker's interpretation in the name of creative freedom.



The HJS representatives also held a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday to raise objections over the movie.



Calling the Ramayana a matter of deep faith for millions, Solanki alleged the film introduced incidents and characterisations inconsistent with the original account.



He also alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) failed to adequately examine the film's religious aspects. He said it should study scriptures and consult scholars before clearing films based on religious epics so that original narratives are not distorted.



Citing opposition to films like Messenger of God and The Da Vinci Code, and objections by sections of the Christian community over a scene in Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, he questioned why Hindu sentiments were not similarly considered.



The samiti's principal objections concern the portrayal of Ravana, the Shurpanakha episode, Lakshman's characterisation, and the presentation of Lord Ram and Sita.



It claimed the film portrays Ravana as a ruler who protects the oppressed and provides gold houses to the poor, rather than a demon king responsible for atrocities against sages and their ashrams, presenting him as a champion of social justice.



The right-wing organisation also objected to Ravana's depiction as a protector of women's dignity, claiming this contradicted the traditional account of his abduction of Sita and conduct towards women.



It objected to Shurpanakha's encounter with Ram and Lakshman, alleging the film shows her approaching Ram only with a marriage proposal, after which Lakshman cuts off her nose. It particularly objected to a subsequent scene in which Sita reprimands Lakshman, reportedly telling him he had no right to disfigure a woman, and another showing Ram apologising to demons Khara and Dushana.



Solanki claimed these additions were not part of the original Valmiki Ramayana and reflected an attempt to introduce contemporary ideological interpretations.



The HJS also objected to scenes allegedly showing Ram and Lakshman retreating while fighting Khara, Dushana and their demon army, as well as Tataka, contrary to their traditional depiction as exceptionally courageous and invincible warriors.



It accused the filmmakers of deliberately undermining Lakshman by portraying him as arrogant, short-tempered and sarcastic towards Ram and revered sages, including Vishwamitra and Agastya. Lakshman is traditionally regarded as an embodiment of sacrifice, humility and devotion, the organisation said.



It also questioned the film's depiction of Lakshman seeking knowledge of divine weapons from sages, claiming the Valmiki Ramayana records that Vishwamitra imparted the knowledge of 'Bala' and 'Atibala' to both Ram and Lakshman.



On Sita, the organisation alleged the film shows her fighting demons but offering no resistance when Ravana abducts her, calling the sequence contradictory to her earlier portrayal.



It also questioned Ravana's omission from Sita's 'swayamvar' sequence, saying that, in its interpretation of the original, he was present but failed to lift Lord Shiva's bow.



Solanki said the filmmakers should screen the second part before Hindu religious leaders, seers and Ramayana scholars before its release.



He also appealed to the government to take note of the alleged denigration of Lord Ram and the concerns raised by Hindu organisations.



"If similar distortions are found in the second part, we will take to the streets across the country and strongly oppose the film," Solanki said.