14:45

Theatrical movie release poster of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak





He added that Joseph had won awards both nationally and internationally.



Nayar assured that the producer was willing to include a disclaimer stating it was a work of fiction and an adaptation of the film Joseph.



The film is directed by M Padmakumar and features Sunny Deol in the lead role.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The Delhi high court has asked the makers of Sunny Deol-starrerto add a disclaimer in both the trailer and the film clarifying it is a work of fiction.The film is an adaptation of a Malayalam movie calledThis comes after some practising doctors raised objections over its portrayal of medical professionals.An HC judge noted that the undertaking was on behalf of the producer and no further orders were required to be passed in this matter.Petitioners including Dr Nishant Soni among other doctors approached the court, claiming that the movie's trailer showed doctors in defamatory manner.They said that an inaccurate portrayal of doctors could worsen the situations faced by healthcare workers as they often have to face attacks from patients' families.Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar appeared for the producer of the film and submitted thatwas a remake of a Malayalam film that had not been banned nor faced restrictions when it was released.