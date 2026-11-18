22:29

Union Health Minister J P Nadda/File image

The government is committed to creating 75,000 additional medical seats by 2029, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Wednesday, highlighting the expansion of medical education infrastructure in the country.



Addressing the eighth convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, Nadda said India has witnessed a significant expansion in medical education capacity over the past decade.



He said the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 863, while the number of AIIMS has risen from one at the end of the 20th century to 23 now.



Nadda said undergraduate medical seats have increased from around 51,000 to 1.43 lakh, while postgraduate seats have risen from about 31,000 to 91,000.



Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort on expanding medical education capacity, Nadda reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating 75,000 additional medical seats and expressed confidence that the target would be achieved by 2029.



He stressed that expansion of medical education must not come at the cost of quality.