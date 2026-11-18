15:05

Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The Goa government has allowed shops, shopping complexes and malls in the state to operate round-the-clock for three years.



The decision, allowing these establishments to cater to customers, including tourists, beyond conventional business hours, came into effect immediately.



The labour department on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard under the Goa Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2025.



The permission will be valid for three years, unless revoked by the government.



The notification stated that the relaxation was subject to compliance with the statutory provisions of the Act.



Employers violating any statutory provision or conditions will face action, it said.