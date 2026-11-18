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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of nine restaurants in south Mumbai and seized stock of food items worth Rs 1.27 crore across the state for alleged violations.



The FDA also suspended the licences of three food establishments in Thane, and ordered six vendors at Pune's Manikbaug Khau Galli to shut their businesses, a press release issued by the department on Wednesday said.



The nine Mumbai restaurants include Chetana, Cafe Ideal, Bayroute, Miyan Kababs and Natural Ice Cream. The FDA suspended their licences with immediate effect after inspections on November 17 revealed serious violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.



Inspectors found unhygienic food preparation areas, improper storage of raw and cooked food, pest infestations and a lack of mandatory records and certificates. Other violations included uncovered food items, damaged kitchen equipment and inadequate waste management.



The establishments have been prohibited from purchasing, selling or distributing food articles during the suspension period. The FDA warned that violations would invite legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.



In Thane, the department suspended the licences of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, Brodyama Foods LLP and Sagar Sweet and Bakery for hygiene and food safety violations.