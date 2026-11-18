16:32

BJP president Nitin Nabin/ANI Photo/File image

With assembly elections approaching in Punjab, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government over drugs and law and order, saying even the protectors of law were not safe in the state.



He also alleged that the AAP talked about launching anti-drug campaigns only for their own benefit.



Addressing a gathering after flagging off the BJP's 16-day 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' from here to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Nabin said, "The AAP keeps talking about ending the drug menace in Punjab. But instead of providing direction to the youth, they have led them astray. They are running anti-drug campaigns only for their own political goals."



The Yatra will run from November 18 to December 3, covering 2,402 km across seven states and UTs, including Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, before concluding in Varanasi, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.



"The AAP had pledged to make Punjab drug-free. But it seems they also made a vow not to fulfil their own promise," Nabin said.



On law and order, the BJP president said, "We have seen how police stations have come under attack. Those who are supposed to protect others are not safe themselves. There is no rule of law. The AAP has been reduced to being Arvind Kejriwal's ATM."



The remarks followed after a Punjab Police head constable was shot dead in Gurdaspur on November 15, making him the sixth police personnel killed in attacks in the state this year.