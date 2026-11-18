IMAGE: Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the centrist Yashar party, speaks to the media, near Kibbutz Mefalsim, close to Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 15, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Israel is headed for a unity government by rotation.Gadi Eisenkot
will serve first as prime minister followed by Benjamin Netanyahu
.
Negotiators from Netanyahu's Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party met to discuss a national unity government since no political formation emerged with enough seats to form a government on its own in the recent election.
The talks were deadlocked about who would be prime minister.
Likud wanted Netanyahu to be prime minister first in a rotation agreement followed by Eisenkot.
Likud has softened its stand since and is willing to let Eisenkot to be sworn in first.
When Netanyahu gets his chance to be prime minister, it will be closer to Israel's next election which would suit him and Likud politically.
-- REDIFF NEWS