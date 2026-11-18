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IMAGE: Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the centrist Yashar party, speaks to the media, near Kibbutz Mefalsim, close to Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 15, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters





When Netanyahu gets his chance to be prime minister, it will be closer to Israel's next election which would suit him and Likud politically.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Israel is headed for a unity government by rotation.will serve first as prime minister followed byNegotiators from Netanyahu's Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party met to discuss a national unity government since no political formation emerged with enough seats to form a government on its own in the recent election.The talks were deadlocked about who would be prime minister.Likud wanted Netanyahu to be prime minister first in a rotation agreement followed by Eisenkot.Likud has softened its stand since and is willing to let Eisenkot to be sworn in first.