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The object was first spotted on August 19, 2026, by Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky. Initially, scientists were unsure whether it was a natural space rock or a piece of human-made space debris.



Some even suggested that it could be a lost piece of equipment from the Apollo 13 Moon mission.



However, further observations using the Lowell Discovery Telescope in Arizona and the University of Hawaii's 2.2-metre telescope helped establish that the object was natural.







On October 29, the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center officially recognised it as a temporary natural satellite and gave it the designation 2026 QQ8.



Scientists believe it is an Aten asteroid, a type of space rock left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.



These asteroids follow paths that often cross Earth's orbit, bringing them close to our planet.



Large Aten asteroids can pose a risk because they may be difficult to spot when approaching from the direction of the Sun. However, 2026 QQ8 is far too small to pose a danger to Earth.



The asteroid takes about 359 days to travel around the Sun and approaches Earth roughly once every 10 years.



Normally, it does not come close enough to enter Earth's Hill Sphere, the region where Earth's gravity dominates over the Sun's gravitational pull.



However, in April 2026, it entered this region and became temporarily trapped by Earth's gravity.







This is not the first time Earth has captured a temporary mini-moon.



One of the earliest such objects discovered was 1991 VG, spotted by astronomers in November 1991. It was about 30 feet (10 metres) across.



Scientists now believe that temporary mini-moons are relatively common.



Research suggests that Earth may have several small objects temporarily captured by its gravity, although most stay for less than a year before returning to space.





As 2026 QQ8 prepares to leave Earth's gravitational influence in January, astronomers are continuing to observe it.



Studying these temporary visitors could help scientists better understand how Earth's gravity captures passing asteroids and how these objects move through our solar system.



A small space rock has been temporarily caught in Earth's gravity and is expected to remain near our planet until January 2027.Named 2026 QQ8, the space rock is about 6 feet (2 metres) across. It entered Earth's gravitational zone in April 2026.The object poses no threat to Earth. Even if it entered our atmosphere, it would likely burn up before reaching the ground.However, scientists say this is highly unlikely as its closest approach will be about 568,000 km from Earth -- around 1.5 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon.Although too small to be seen through amateur telescopes, astronomers are closely tracking the object to understand how Earth temporarily captures small space rocks.