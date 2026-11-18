16:59

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Centre over the denial of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and wondered whether the party was deliberately deferring it till gets its own chief minister in the Union Territory.



Abdullah said the repeated promise of statehood at an "appropriate time" has become meaningless.



"If it is your wish not to restore statehood until the BJP has its own chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir, then say it openly. Tell the people clearly so that they are not kept under any illusion, and we are not humiliated repeatedly," he said, addressing a public rally in Mendhar township of Poonch district.



The chief minister said it is more than two years since his government assumed office, but the Centre has yet to honour its commitment to restore statehood, which it had promised would be done after delimitation and the assembly election.



"Even after waiting for two years and one month, we have been compelled to ask: Where has our state gone? Why is the restoration of statehood being delayed?" he asked.



On the Centre's "appropriate time" deadline, Abdullah said, "What is the yardstick you have to measure this? What kind of scale will you use to decide that the time has finally come to restore our statehood?"