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Diljit Dosanjh at Gir National Park in Gujarat. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is clearly making the most of his pit stop in Gujarat, as he continues his RuPay Aura India Tour. The Punjabi superstar is giving fans glimpses of his adventures on social media. In his latest posts, Diljit gave us the peek into his trekking to Girnar Parvat and the wilderness of Gir National Park. He captioned his post, 'GIR National Park Safari Gujarat. AURA INDIA TOUR 2026.' Sporting safari gear, a camera and binoculars, Diljit appeared quite the wildlife enthusiast. Fresh off his latest concert in Indore, the singer-actor will perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on November 21. -- REDIFF MOVIES