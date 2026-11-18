11:02

Dia Mirza and Nawazuddin Siddiqui





--REDIFF MOVIES

A publicity stunt or did something really happen?posted a nasty message againston social media, making everyone wonder if there was a problem between them.'Nightmare to work with!offensive character,' Dia wrote, tagging Nawaz.Dia's choice of words is certainly not the kind of diplomatic stance Bollywood celebs usually reserve for their colleagues.While stars often prefer to keep things politically correct when talking about their co-stars, Dia went all out, something that the usually straightforward actress never does.While we don't know the context behind this message, netizens were quick to see through, commenting, 'We're waiting to see what unfolds next.