10:10

The national capital woke up to its coldest morning of the season so far on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 11 degrees Celsius.



The minimum temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius below the season's normal.



Safdarjung weather station recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius; Palam recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal.



The Ridge station recorded 12.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal.



The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog forecast during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 218 at 9 am, in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 415.



According to the CPCB's classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.