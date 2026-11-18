16:14

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast very heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal between November 19 and 21 as severe Cyclone Akvan shifted trajectory and was expected to make landfall between Andhra Pradesh's Narsapur and Odisha's Puri.



In the morning, IMD forecast that the cyclone would cross land between Nellore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around noon on November 20, as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. It altered the forecast in the afternoon, saying the landfall would be between Narsapur and Puri with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph.



It would bring thunderstorms and heavy rain in some districts of southern West Bengal, the weather office said. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, while heavy rain will occur over South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram and Bankura districts of South Bengal, it said.



The meteorological office advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast on November 19 and 20 as sea conditions are likely to be rough.



Kolkata would witness thunderstorms from November 19 to 21, with wind speeds between 30 and 40 kmph during the period.