16:35

A screenshot of the video posted by the IMD on X. Photograph: IMD/X





-- REDIFF NEWS

As Cyclone Akvan changes course, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of West Bengal from November 19 to 21.The cyclone is now expected to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. Earlier, the IMD had earlier forecast landfall between Nellore and Visakhapatnam, with winds reaching 110 kmph and gusts of up to 120 kmph.Purba and Paschim Medinipur are likely to receive very heavy rain. Heavy rain is also forecast in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram and Bankura.Kolkata may see thunderstorms from November 19 to 21, with winds of 30-40 kmph.The IMD has advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast on November 19 and 20 due to rough conditions.