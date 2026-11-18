14:18

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

A crane was spotted raised on land close to the Thiruvananthapuram airport by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) on November 17, Tuesday, following which two airplanes were made to hover mid-air for about 30 minutes due to a potential safety risk.





After the crane was spotted, the airport officials tried to relocate the crane and ensure it was removed from any flight path around the airport.





A police official said that the crane had been brought in for servicing but got stuck while being raised due to a technical fault.





The crane was finally removed to clear the obstruction and allowing regular air traffic to resume.





Airport authorities have lodged a complaint with the Poonthura police over the incident.





-- REDIFF NEWS