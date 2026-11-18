18:45

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

India's cyber security agency CERT-In has warned of multiple vulnerabilities in e-Sushrut, the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) developed and deployed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).



The flaws could let a "remote attacker to gain unauthorised access to hospital dashboard information, internal operational statistics, and sensitive patient data or perform authentication related attacks, CERT-In said in its vulnerability note.



e-Sushrut is used by healthcare organisations to manage patient information, hospital workflows and administrative processes.



CERT-In's advisory lists four vulnerabilities with the first being improper authentication gap.



"Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to gain unauthorised access to the dashboard information associated with the targeted healthcare organisation," it said.



The second is sensitive information disclosure vulnerability. Internal operational statistics are embedded in the HTML response of the login page, and an attacker could extract them simply by accessing that page.



Another vulnerability pertains to hardcoded cryptographic key. The client-side password hashing mechanism uses a static, predictable value embedded in the login page. An attacker could extract it and reproduce the hashing process, weakening authentication and potentially enabling further attacks.



The fourth, it said, is an Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) vulnerability, where successful exploitation could allow an attacker to gain unauthorised access to sensitive information of patients on the targeted healthcare organisation.



The CERT-In note listed end-users and administrators of e-Sushrut HMIS, and patients, as the target audience.