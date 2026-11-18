15:25

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay

The trade certificate of Navnit Motors outlet, which operates from Bandra in Mumbai, has been suspended for 30 days.



The Maharashtra transport department took this decision after the dealer allegedly delivered a Ferrari to a customer before its registration was complete.



As per the transport commissioner's office, Navnir Motors violated rules by handing over a red Ferrari to its owner on October 13, before registering the vehicle.



The vehicle tax was paid on October 12; however, the registration was to be completed on October 16.



Regional Transport Office (RTO) rules state that vehicles must be fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) after registration under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.



The transport commissioner directed RTO officials to take action after videos of the unregistered high-end vehicle surfaced on social media.



The hearing on this was held on November 6, post which the dealer's trade certificate was suspended for a month. The transport Commissioner issued the suspension order on November 12.



Navnit Motors will not be able to register any vehicle during this time.



-- REDIFF NEWS