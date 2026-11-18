20:20

A brick kiln worker was detained near the International Border in Jammu on Wednesday after multiple Pakistan-based mobile numbers were reportedly found in a WhatsApp group on his phone, prompting security agencies to verify his contacts and establish the nature of his association with the group, officials said.



Vijay Kumar, a native of Chhattisgarh, was detained from his workplace at Badhyal Brahmana village in the R S Pura sector during a routine search and verification exercise by security agencies, they said.



During verification, officials found that Kumar was a member of a WhatsApp group comprising mobile numbers registered in Pakistan.



He failed to provide a satisfactory explanation about his association with the group and its administrator, raising concerns that warranted scrutiny, the officials said.



Given the village's proximity to the International Border, security agencies are trying to ascertain the circumstances under which Kumar came into contact with the group, and whether there was any suspicious communication or activity, they said.