13:39

46-year-old technician Pintu Mondal died after a truck full of shooting equipment met with an accident in Sikkim on November 17, Monday.



Mondal, a light boy with Kolkata-based agency Light & Light, was part of the technical crew of Maddock Films' production Mission Mirchi.



The accident happened on Jawaharlal Nehru Road while the film crew was returning from Tsomgo Lake.



Mondal was sitting beside the driver who lost control of the truck while taking a turn. He sustained severe head and shoulder injuries and taken to STNM Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.



The driver also suffered critical shoulder injuries and is undergoing treatment.



-- REDIFF NEWS