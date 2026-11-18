11:44

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Families will no longer have to follow up with civic ward officers for the birth certificate after discharge from hospital, the BMC said.



As per a press release by the civic body, the move comes after the Registrar General of India's approval after the BMC's proposal was sent to Maharashtra government for hospital-level authorisation.



The facility will be available at four major civic-run hospitals: KEM Hospital, BYL Nair Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and R N Cooper Hospital -- and 16 suburban hospitals, the release said.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Parents of newborns in Mumbai will be spared of a visit to the civic body's ward offiices as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be issuing birth certificates within three days of birth.The registration of births and deaths has been decentralised by the BMC as deans and medical superintendents of hospitals have the authority to supervise the birth certificate process.