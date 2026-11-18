19:33

Shiv Sena secretary Shaina NC tears the pages from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging', in Mumbai on Wednesday./ANI Photo





Startled, she is seen whispering 'sorry', and putting the partly-torn paper on the table.



The incident drew flak from opposition Shiv Sena-UBT, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Congress.

A protest by Shiv Sena leaders over remarks on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's memoir took a controversial turn on Wednesday when party member Shaina NC inadvertently tore a paper containing party founder late Bal Thackeray's image.The Shiv Sena had organised a press conference, where party leaders, including Shaina, tore copies of the book ---- to protest Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar.Apart from Shaina, Sena leaders Sanjay Nirupam, Sheetal Mhatre, Anand Dubey and others were present at the press conference.They protested against Gandhi, who in her memoir has said that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to British and RSS members colluded with British authorities as informers.As a mark of protest, the leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led party tore the pages of the memoir. Photos of Shiv Sena-UBT leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, were also torn.However, while doing so, a paper containing a photograph of an effigy of former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar being slapped by Bal Thackeray got torn by Shaina inadvertently. Someone is then seen alerting her about the faux pas.