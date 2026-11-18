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The court issued the release order in the afternoon, advocate Mohammad Yasir Abbasi said.



Abbasi said the court directed Khan's release on furnishing two bonds of Rs 50,000 each.



The defence had also submitted his medical history and requested that the release order be issued subject to verification of the security bonds.



Allahabad High Court has scheduled the next hearing for December 10.



Khan's sons, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan and Mohammad Adeeb Azam Khan, arrived at Dasna jail from Rampur to receive him. The Samajwadi Party leader did not respond to questions from mediapersons after his release.



Khan had been lodged in Dasna jail since November 1, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case. The arrest came shortly after his release from Rampur jail in another criminal case.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Dasna district jail here on Wednesday evening, a day after the Allahabad high court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to his Mohammed Ali Jauhar University.Khan's advocates moved an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Wednesday, seeking his release in compliance with the high court's order.