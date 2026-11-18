11:09

Pic: Abdul Saboor/Reuters





The company said most systems had since been restored and ruled out the possibility of a cyberattack, Fox Business reported.



Apple confirmed the same on Tuesday afternoon (California local time).



In a statement, the company said many of its systems were back online after the internal update caused outages.





Apple added that it was working to restore the remaining affected systems as quickly as possible.



"Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible," Fox Business quoted the company's statement as saying.



This comes as outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a surge in user-reported login issues involving iCloud, along with disruptions affecting Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store, according to Fox Business.



Throughout the day, Apple users reported difficulties accessing their iCloud accounts, which store photos, documents and other personal data.



Users also said they were not able to access Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store, Fox Business reported.



Earlier, other technical disruptions were also reported involving US government agencies.



Federal officials had attributed Tuesday's temporary systems degradation at the National Security Agency and last week's network outage at the Federal Aviation Administration to technical issues rather than cyber threats, Fox Business reported.

Following reports of widespread service disruptions, Apple confirmed that an internal software update had caused outages across several of its platforms.