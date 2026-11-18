14:49

Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Wednesday said Sanatan Dharma faced a greater threat from "tainted elements" within Hindu society than from external forces, asserting that he had apologised for his recent controversial remarks to prevent divisions among Hindus and maintain social unity.



Shastri was recently embroiled in a controversy over remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a religious discourse in Madhya Pradesh. He subsequently apologised, saying he had no intention of insulting either deity.



The controversy prompted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to demand cancellation of his programmes and a ban on permitting him to hold religious events in Uttar Pradesh, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments and disturbing social harmony ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.



Speaking to local reporters on Tuesday evening after delivering a discourse at a Ram Katha programme in Kunda's Beti area of Pratapgarh, Shastri said his apology was intended to ensure that Hindus did not fight among themselves.



Explaining his position, he said that while demons and evil forces disrupted religious rituals in ancient times, those opposing such activities today attempted to create obstacles through social media posts.



"Times and mediums have changed," he said.



Shastri said the real meaning of Ram Rajya was ensuring justice, respect and equal opportunities for every individual in society.



He urged devotees to follow the ideals of Lord Ram in their daily lives and remain committed to religious values and traditions.



He asserted that his "campaign to strengthen Sanatan Dharma and Hindu society" would continue as long as he was alive, regardless of threats, opposition or pressure.



"Even if you shoot me, the campaign to propagate Sanatan Dharma will not stop," he said.