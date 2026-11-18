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Anne Hathaway/Instagram

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman.



Pictures of the actor carrying her newborn in a baby carrier during a stroll around New York City were shared by entertainment website TMZ on Tuesday.



Neither Hathaway nor Schulman have publicly confirmed the arrival of their third child.



"The Odyssey" star had announced her pregnancy in June through a video on Instagram where she showed off her baby bump.



"x Baby, I'm yours x," her caption read, with the Barbara Lewis's song "Baby I'm Yours" playing in the background.



Hathaway kept a busy schedule during her pregnancy as she promoted The Odyssey", "The End of Oak Street" and "Verity".



The couple tied the knot in 2012 and are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.



Following the release of her final film of the year, "Verity", in October, the actor revealed she planned to "vanish into a plume of smoke" to take some much-needed time away from the spotlight and spend time with her family.



"There's been more than enough of me for quite some time. And I've been really, really happy, but I think it's time to leave the party," Hathaway said on "CBS Mornings."



The actor had a jam-packed year that also saw the release of "Mother Mary" and 'The Devil Wears Prada 2".



Hathaway has several projects lined up, inlcuding "The Princess Diaries 3", a sequel to "Days of Thunder" alongside Tom Cruise, Ron Howard's "Alone at Dawn" and the limited series "Fear Not".