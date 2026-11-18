16:51

Image: tourism.andamannicobar.gov.in/





The use of biometric identification, CCTV surveillance, computerised prison records linked to the Interoperable Criminal Justice System and mobile jammers are mandated by the new law.



The law also states that a medical officer will be required in each and every prison.



Other provisions include high-security cells for high-risk prisoners, separate accommodation for women and transgender prisoners, and children to stay with incarcerated mothers until the age of six.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A new regulatory framework for prison regulation has been brought into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, replacing two colonial-era prison laws.The new framework aims to bring technology-driven administration and tighter security measures in jails.The Union law ministry, on November 17, published the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Prisons and Correctional Services Regulation, 2026, repealing the Prisons Act, 1894, the Prisoners Act, 1900, and the Transfer of Prisoners Act, 1950.The 14-chapter-long Regulation provides for six categories of prisons -- district prisons, sub-prisons, open institutions, high-security prisons, women's prisons and young offender institutions -- with different provisions allowed to take effect on different dates.