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Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh/File image/ANI Photo

A court in Amritsar on Tuesday granted custody parole of three hours to jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh to attend the cremation of his grandmother on November 21.



The order came after a fresh plea filed by the MP's legal team seeking a three-day interim parole from November 21 to 23.



The court had, on November 13, granted Singh three-hour custody parole on November 14. However, Singh, who is lodged in an Assam jail, could not be brought back to Punjab as authorities expressed their inability to make arrangements on such short notice.



Thereafter, Singh's legal team moved a fresh plea.



Singh's grandmother Charan Kaur (84) died on November 8 following prolonged illness. The family deferred the cremation until Singh could attend the last rites.



Kaur's mortal remains have been kept at the family's native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar.



The family has scheduled the cremation on November 21, collection of ashes on November 22 and the 'bhog' ceremony on November 23.



Additional sessions judge in Amritsar, Parinder Singh, disposed of the plea, directing the State of Punjab to ensure Singh's physical presence at Jallupur Khera village in custody on November 21 from 12 noon to 3 pm at the applicant's cost and subject to the conditions detailed in its November 13 order.