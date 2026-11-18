18:05

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Transport unions affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will hold a protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, November 19. They are demanding higher auto and taxi fares and a ban on private bike taxi app services.





The protest, organised by the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, are also seeking the withdrawal of the fitness order for auto-rickshaws.





Rajendra Soni, former general secretary of the union, said the Delhi government was introducing new rules that were making life harder for drivers.





The unions are also demanding a dedicated welfare board for auto and taxi drivers, a review of Delhi's EV policy and faster processing of drivers' work and documents at the Delhi Transport Department.





Workers from different states would join the protest to demand better rights, job security and dignity for transport workers, said Soni.





-- REDIFF NEWS