16:34

Image: ANI Photo

SFI and the ABVP members clashed at the College Street in Kolkata over rival attempts at setting up bookstalls that promoted opposing ideological literature.





The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wanted to set up a stall selling nationalist literature right in front of the stall of Students' Federation of India (SFI) which planned a three-day book fair to show left-wing writings.





Heavy police deployment was seen at the site where clashes broke out, while traffic in the area was also affected.





ABVP supporters protested outside the Calcutta University main campus against the CPI-M's student wing SFI. Student leaders claimed that ABVP supporters allegedly tried to vandalise an SFI bookstall.





The books were allegedly ripped apart and flex banners were torn down by the protesters.





One SFI member was injured during the scuffle and fell down but was rescued in time.





The ABVP sought permission to set their stall beside the SFI's, stating they would not allow books they considered opposed to Sanatan traditions or "anti-national".





A large police team was deployed at the site to control the situation, with barricades and guardrails. However, ABVP supporters tried to break through the barricades, leading to a confrontation with the police as well.





The ABVP also staged a road block with some members lying on the road to get permission for the bookstall. They claimed they did seek police permission to set up the bookstall but were stopped by the SFI members from doing so.





The SFI and ABVP have frequently been in confrontations over campus politics and differing ideological narratives since May this year.





-- REDIFF NEWS