97 per cent Indian consumers prioritise long-term wellbeing.

53 per cent track protein intake compared with 35 per cent globally.

90 per cent use health apps or wearables, highlighting a consumer shift toward proactive, digital-first wellness management.

42 per cent Indian users prepare their own meals, as compared with 30 per cent globally.

71 per cent of Indian consumers are very or extremely concerned about pesticides and 67 per cent about microplastics, compared with 46 per cent globally for microplastics.

44 per cent of Indian consumers expect to significantly increase fresh produce consumption, 24 per cent for dairy and 19 per cent for plant-based protein. "We are witnessing a structural shift in how India approaches health, with consumers moving from reactively receiving acute care to proactively managing their own well-being," said Ravi Kapoor, partner and leader-retail and consumer sector, PwC India. "We are witnessing a structural shift in how India approaches health, with consumers moving from reactively receiving acute care to proactively managing their own well-being," said Ravi Kapoor, partner and leader-retail and consumer sector, PwC India.





"This creates an opportunity that extends well beyond any single product or category. While technology has made health measurable, the next challenge is to make it meaningful, and that requires bringing together what has traditionally remained fragmented: everyday consumer food choices, digital tools and clinical expertise. Businesses that can bridge these worlds with credibility will do more than meet demand; they will help define what preventive and personalised healthy lifestyle can look like. In this new landscape, trust is not a by-product of value, but it's very source," Kapoor added.

For PwC’s global survey, responses from 21,808 consumers across 27 countries and territories, including 1,005 in India were considered.Some interesting findings from PwC India's report: