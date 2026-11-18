13:52

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To share their father's inheritance equally, three Indian-origin sisters won the court battle against their brother in the United Kingdom.



The inheritance is worth 1.6 million pounds along with gold bars in a deposit box in India.



Sonny Grover was taken to court by his three sisters Airan Grover-Jones, Kiran Cotterell and Kelly Puri for not following their father Hari Grover's last wish to 'look after them' and divide the fortune equally among siblings.



Their father died in 2024 at the age of 85. He left a house in London and gold and jewellery in a deposit box in India worth about 500,000 pounds.



As per reports by local UK media, a judge at the City of London Court ruled that the estate must be split equally among all four siblings.



Sonny Grover was criticised in court for being "constantly argumentative" and ordered to pay his sisters' 80,000 pounds legal bill, while not being removed as the estate's administrator.



He has been given six months to resolve the matter, barring him from taking unilateral decision about the inheritance.



The judge concluded that when Hari Grover was on his deathbed, he did sign over the control of the box to Sonny in 2017 but did not mean for only him to own everything.



-- REDIFF NEWS