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Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff





The annual commission rate varies across schemes and can range from a few basis points (bps) to over 1 per cent of the assets, depending on the scheme.





The disclosures show that commissions paid to sponsor banks or the largest distributors grew at a slower pace than overall payouts, as bank-sponsored fund houses continued to rely heavily on their parent banks' branch networks to sell their schemes.



SBI Mutual Fund paid Rs 1,605 crore to its sponsor State Bank of India in FY26, 10.4 per cent higher compared to FY25. Its overall commission payout rose 10.7 per cent to Rs 3,159 crore in FY26.





In the case of ICICI Prudential MF, the commissions to ICICI Bank rose 9.1 per cent to Rs 379 crore vis-a-vis 17.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in total commissions to Rs 2,783 crore.



HDFC MF paid Rs 310 crore to HDFC Bank as commissions in FY26, up only 5 per cent. In comparison, its total commission payout rose 13.4 per cent to Rs 2,471 crore. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund also showed a similar trend.



NJ IndiaInvest remained the largest distributor for most of the large AMCs, including for bank-sponsored Kotak MF. The national distributor earned Rs 1,071 crore in gross commissions from five of the 10 largest fund houses, for which it was the biggest distributor.





--Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

Commission payouts by large mutual funds logged double-digit growth in financial year 2025-2026 (FY26) despite equity market volatility weighing on their assets under management (AUM) growth and an increasing preference among investors for direct plans.The 10 largest fund houses paid Rs 16,551 crore in commissions in FY26, up 12 per cent compared to Rs 14,797 crore paid out in FY25, shows commission disclosures by the asset management companies.Fund houses pay commissions to distributors based on the assets mobilised by them and retained in their schemes.