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Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Sooraj Barjatya is pulling out all the stops for his next family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.



The filmmaker is planning a grand trailer launch in Mumbai on November 18 with nearly 20 members of the film's cast expected to attend, making it a star-studded affair.



Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the upcoming family drama brings together a fresh lead pairing under Barjatya's direction.



Known for his signature family dramas and big-hearted romances, the filmmaker is returning with a story that promises to bring his trademark warmth to the big screen.



The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Geeta Agrawal, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Saumya Tandon, among others.



Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to release in cinemas on November 27.



-- REDIFF MOVIES