15:17

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels

A security supervisor with an airline, 35-year-old Varsha Dhuranlal Turkar was stabbed to death in a forest in Maharashtra's Gondia district.





A male friend who was accompanying her claimed that three unidentified people attacked them.





The incident occurred on November 14, Saturday.





Varsha's husband has been living in Indore for the last six months, and they have a three-year-old daughter.





Varsha worked as a security supervisor with an airline in Pune and had gone to her parents' home in Balaghat with her daughter for the Diwali break.





On Saturday she and a 41-year-old male friend visited a temple on the banks of the Wainganga river in the Bondrani forest area.





After the police questioned the friend, it was revealed that three people approched them, tried to snatch Varsha's belongings and stabbed her with a sharp weapon.





After her friend informed her parents, they reached the spot and saw her lying in blood. The doctors declared her dead when they took her to the hospital.





The woman's friend was being questioned in connection with the incident.





-- REDIFF NEWS