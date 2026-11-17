18:59





Total live storage in 178 reservoirs is estimated to be 163.055 BCM (billion cubic metres) compared to 257.812 BCM estimated to have been created in the country, it said.



Besides wheat, area sown to pulses declined by 14.34 percent to 47 lakh hectare as of November 13 of the 2026-27 crop year, compared to 54.87 lakh hectare a year ago.

Wheat - the main rabi crop - has been sown on 50.07 lakh hectare so far this year, down by 15.27 percent from 59.10 lakh hectare a year ago, according to data released by the Union agriculture ministry.The wheat crop is usually sown in October-November and harvested in March-April. In the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), wheat was planted on 336 lakh hectare.As per the latest data, the pace of wheat sowing is lagging behind as compared to last year due to the 13 percent deficient June-September monsoon, which reduced residual soil moisture before sowing began.Experts said lower irrigation availability is another factor, with reservoir and canal water levels below normal in key wheat-growing states. Wheat requires several rounds of irrigation after planting.The Central Water Commission (CWC)'s November 12 data showed less storage in reservoirs.