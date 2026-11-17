15:39

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SVF cinemas, which owns multiplexes at 30 locations in West Bengal, has decided to stop serving non-veg to the audience during the screening of Ramayana.





The multiplex said that this decision was because people could 'enjoy the film and with devotion to the fullest'.





The decision was taken as a gesture of respect towards people's devotion towards the epic.





This decision applies only to Ramayana, the theatre said. Audiences who will be watching other films will be served non-veg as usual in the auditorium.





The multiplex chain owner said, "Our full food and beverage menu, including non-vegetarian items, stays available at our counters outside the auditorium, as always."





A statement from the company said that when Hanuman Chalisa plays during Ramayana, the auditorium feels like a temple to everyone.





During the screenings of the 2024 animated film Mahavatar Narsimha, several viewers decided on their own to leave their footwear outside the auditorium.





Viewers also asked that when Hanuman Ansh was being screened, they should only be served vegetarian food in the auditorium.





-- REDIFF NEWS