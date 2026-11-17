20:48

Photograph: Kind courtesy Matson Collection/Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons





Dame Agatha Mary Clarissa Mallowan or Lady Mallowan.



Once upon a time, crime novelist Agatha Christie lived here, when she was married to second husband archaeologist Max Mallowan.



They met in Baghdad where Sir Max was on a dig. They married in 1930 -- she was 13 years older than him -- and stayed married till her death in 1976.



He travelled a lot and she went with him and their trips took them to places that Christie used as backdrops for her mystery books.



In Baghdad, she stayed in this dwelling and wrote Murder in Mesopotamia.



Called Bayt al-Malik Ali or the House of King Ali after the house that appears in her 1951 novel They Came to Baghdad. It is also said the mansion once belonged, before that, to King Ali of Hejaz, a Hashemite-ruled kingdom in western Asia, that existed before and during World War I. He lived in Baghdad in exile.



Today it is abandoned, as per the NPR report -- even the $ 200 electricity bill has not been paid -- and could be the locale of one of Christie's own tales. It is owned by Iraq's culture ministry and is available for rent/purchase if someone opts to restore it.













-- REDIFF NEWS

Recently NPR featured a picture and reel of a crumbling, very large and immensely elegant home in Mesopotamia, smack on the banks of the energetic Tigris in Baghdad, Iraq.Guess whose villa it is?