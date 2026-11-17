10:56

Illustration of Cpt Amarinder Singh by Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com





-- REDIFF NEWS

Former Punjab chief minister Captainwas the only BJP leader at's book launch at the ITC Maurya in New Delhi last evening. The erstwhile Congressman who switched to the BJP in 2022 had a front row seat flanked by Jharkhand Chief Minister[JMM party] and former Lok Sabha SpeakerThe only politician thatreferred to in his speech -- he said his mother had told him to keep the speech non-political -- was Captain Amarinder. Rahul said with a laugh, that the only time, he saw his parents fight was when his Papawas, coincidentally, speaking on the phone with Amarinder Singh ji and his mother was trying to say something to him, repeating it a few times times, with no success.After the event, when journalists accosted Captain Amarinder, asking him if he was planning to return to the Congress before the Punjab elections early next year. He said 'NO' and said he had come to attend the launch because Sonia had attended his book events in the past and this was purely a social visit to an event organised by a family that he had known for a very long time.