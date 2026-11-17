23:56





According to the statement issued by Senior Inspector and police PRO Shailesh Salvi, unknown miscreants gained access to Dumbre's WhatsApp account and posted inappropriate content.





People should not trust any videos currently appearing on the Commissioner's WhatsApp status, forward them or respond to them, the statement said.





Action was being taken against the unidentified perpetrator, it added

The WhatsApp account of Thane city police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre had been hacked and objectionable videos were circulated through his status update, a police release said on Tuesday.