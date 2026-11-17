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He had reportedly taken her to different places over two days.

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Rajasthan's Udaipur after making obscene remarks and behaving inappropriately with a Thai woman YouTuber, who was livestreaming a cultural event, the police said on Tuesday.The incident occurred on November 13, when the woman visited a municipal fair in the city's Town Hall while recording a cultural programme on her phone. The driver she hired intruded on the livestream and made obscene remarks.The incident came to light after the woman uploaded a video of the incident on her Instagram page on November 14.The Surajpol police took cognisance of the video and arrested the accused on Monday.The accused was identified as Aftab, alias Gabru, a resident of Sector 11, Maharaj Ka Akhada, the police said.SHO Kamalendra Singh said the woman had hired the accused auto-rickshaw driver to visit tourist spots in Udaipur.