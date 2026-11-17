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Naslen in Scene





The young actor recently revealed that Suriya, the film's lead star and producer, gifted him an expensive Cartier Classic watch for being part of the project.



Naslen showed off the watch during a promotional interview with Mathrubhumi for his upcoming Malayalam film Bachelor Party D'eux.





His co-star Kunchacko Boban, clearly impressed by the gift, jokingly asked if he could get Suriya's number. Interestingly, Tovino Thomas, Naslen's other co-star in Bachelor Party D'eux, also makes a cameo in Scene.





The light-hearted investigative thriller features Suriya as a former cop pursuing a killer, with Nazriya Nazim playing his irked assistant.



Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film has reportedly grossed more than Rs 200 crore worldwide, making it Suriya's third hit of the year after Karuppu and Vishwanath And Sons.









--REDIFF MOVIES

has been receiving positive reviews for his performance as Eeswaran, a killer-for-hire, in his Tamil debut