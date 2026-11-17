09:52

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi speaks at her book launch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram





-- REDIFF NEWS

In a heartfelt speech at the launch of his mummy's memoirrevealed that his mother had fought cancer not twice -- as mentioned in her book -- but four times. Not once I have seen her scared or backed down, he said recounting his mother's brave fight against cancer.has written about her battle with breast and pancreatic cancer in 2010 and 2011. At the book launch in Delhi on Monday, during the interaction with Harper Collins Executive Publisheron stage, she said that often women undergoing cancer treatment, did not speak about it because of the fallout it would have on their jobs or their marriages. She said the family's support and understanding, including that of the in-laws was extremely important -- and she had known many women who spoke about their cancer journey openly and emerged stronger after their battle with such illnesses.Mrs Gandhi said that she knew many women cancer survivors who had gone back to hospitals to support and encourage other women battling cancer because this support means a lot to them.