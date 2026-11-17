14:03

Image Credit: @paradipport/ X

The vessel had left Haldia port in West Bengal and was heading to Mozambique in East Africa when breakdown in propeller shaft led to it stalling and being stranded in the sea.



The rush of water within the vessel created fear and panic of sinking among crew members.



As per the Indian Coast Guard's X notification, ICGS Amulya and ICGS Vijaya were deployed to assist MV Vishva Uday, which was towed towards safety and anchored off outer port limits.

In a swift Search and Rescue operation coordinated by #IndianCoastGuard District Headquarters #Paradip, ICGS Amulya and ICGS Vijaya were deployed to assist MV Vishva Uday during the intervening night of 15–16 Nov 26, after the vessel reported severe engine room flooding caused by pic.x.com/qEFpizhgbj — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) November 16, 2026





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 27 crew members of a distressed vesseloff the Odisha coast on November 17, Tuesday, thus averting a major maritime disaster.An urgent communication from the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) reported that the vessel was experiencing water inflow and a propeller shaft breakdown.