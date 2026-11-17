In a swift Search and Rescue operation coordinated by #IndianCoastGuard District Headquarters #Paradip, ICGS Amulya and ICGS Vijaya were deployed to assist MV Vishva Uday during the intervening night of 15–16 Nov 26, after the vessel reported severe engine room flooding caused by pic.x.com/qEFpizhgbj— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) November 16, 2026
Cyclonic Storm Akvan is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19 and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)...