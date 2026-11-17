09:59

Recounting a lighthearted university anecdote while referring to a companion as a "friend now," Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared personal memories and paid an emotional tribute to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, at the launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on Monday.



Speaking at the official launch of the memoir, Rahul said there was "quite a lot of mythology about my parents and one of the big stories was their meeting in Varsity restaurant".



"Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity restaurant'. She had no idea what it was... So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition said.



When asked about the girlfriend, Rahul said, "She is a friend now."



Shifting focus to his mother's private battles and steadfast character, Rahul highlighted her undocumented resilience, revealing a profound personal milestone.



"What you're reading in this book is my mum before Papa died... Not once, I'll tell you, she's written twice cancer survivor, three times cancer, right? She's a four-time cancer survivor. So she plays it all down. Not once in my life have I seen her scared. Not once have I seen her back down... The reason I wanted to give this speech is because, Mummy and Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," he said.