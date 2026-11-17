17:44

Benchmark indices extended the rally for the second straight day on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 427.40 points and the Nifty hitting 25,387.40.





The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19. During the day, it surged 792.7 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 82,897.49.





From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major winners.









HCL Tech, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.





On Monday, the Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. The Nifty was up 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 25,291.10. PTI SUM SHM