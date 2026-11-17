18:47

The rupee appreciated by 43 paise to close at 93.51 against the US dollar on Tuesday, on the back of softer crude oil prices, upbeat domestic markets, and foreign fund inflows even as a strong dollar and elevated US bond yields limited the upside.



Forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows and softer crude oil prices are supporting the rupee, while a stronger dollar and rising US yields remain key risks.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.72 against the dollar. During intra-day trade, it hit a high of 93.40 and a low of 93.73. The local unit settled at 93.51 (provisional), higher by 43 paise from its previous close.



On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 25 paise to close at 93.94 against the US dollar.